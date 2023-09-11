 Indore: Row Over Comments Of BharatPe Co-Founder Ashneer Grover On Indore's Top Rank In Cleanliness Survey
Indore city of Madhya Pradesh has remained on top in the Centre's Swachh Sarvekshan for six consecutive years.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced of BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover commenting on Indore's top rank in the Centre's cleanliness survey and his purported claim that the survey has been "bought", following which the city mayor said legal action will be taken against this insult.

Addressing an event here, Grover is heard in the video saying, "See, there is a concept - playing to the gallery, that is, wherever you go, praise it saying I have never seen such a nice city. Now the problem with me is that for three-four years I have heard that Indore is the cleanest city...you have bought the survey. It's a simple thing." Grover, however, immediately clarified he was not saying there was filth in Indore, and that he meant several construction works are going on in the city.

Indore's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, "I have seen Grover's video. His statement is an insult to the hard work of the city's people and sanitation workers for cleanliness. We will take appropriate legal action against this insult and also serve him a notice for defamation." 

