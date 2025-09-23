Pimpri-Chinchwad: Rusted Air Purification Systems Pose Safety Risk, Citizens Demand Urgent Repairs | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The air purification systems installed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are in disrepair and out of maintenance. The air purification systems meant to ease residents’ struggle to breathe are proving to be inefficient.

Residents have complained that the iron pipes of these air purification systems are rusted, broken, or hanging precariously, posing a risk of falling on pedestrians and motorists. PCMC sources said that they have shut down the systems to prevent accidents, and citizens are demanding immediate repairs.

As part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), and modelled on similar initiatives in Delhi, the city installed air purification systems at 17 major intersections to combat air pollution. These systems were designed to spray fine mists of water, reducing air pollution and providing cleaner air for residents. However, their current state has rendered them unsafe and ineffective.

These systems were located in several key squares in areas of Akurdi, Chinchwad, Pimpri, Bhosari, Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Sangvi and Talawade. In most of these locations, the rusted pipes are either broken or hanging loose, creating a potential hazard. Citizens fear that a falling pipe could cause a serious accident.

What Does This Air Purification System Do?

- Removes dust and fine particulate matter from the air at major traffic intersections. It helps in improving air quality for commuters and nearby residents.

- Reduces concentrations of hazardous substances like lead and mercury in busy urban zones using specialised filtration technologies.

- Operates air bin purifiers and dry mist fountains to trap airborne pollutants, which provides targeted relief in areas with heavy pollution.

- Functions as part of the National Clean Air Programme, targeting pollution hotspots identified by PCMC’s monitoring teams.

- Offers quick, localised improvement in air quality but is considered a temporary measure unless combined with long-term pollution control strategies.

Citizens’ Speak

Madhav Patil, a resident of Pimpri, said, “While intended to improve air quality, it has become a safety risk due to the rusted pipes.” He urged the authorities to conduct a technical inspection and carry out immediate repairs to ensure the systems are safe.

Deepak Khairnar, a resident of Nigdi, said, “The maintenance and repair of the air purifiers should be done as soon as possible. The systems should be made functional and regular. This is a very serious matter for public safety and requires immediate action. If they are not repaired in time, an accident could happen, and the municipal administration will be held responsible.”

Kashinath Nakhate, a resident of Chinchwad, said, “The system at Akurdi’s Khandoba Mal Chowk is not working. One of the pipes is broken and could fall at any time and cause an injury. The PCMC should repair it immediately.”

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, PCMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, said, “The design of the air purification system is such that the rusted pipes will be replaced. The pipes that are broken in the squares will be repaired.”

PCMC Executive Engineer Soham Nikam added, “The air purification systems have been shut down since May due to the monsoon. The systems will be restarted once the rains stop and the dust increases. Repairs will be carried out before the systems are made operational again.”