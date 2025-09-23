 Pimpri-Chinchwad: Rusted Air Purification Systems Pose Safety Risk, Citizens Demand Urgent Repairs
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: Rusted Air Purification Systems Pose Safety Risk, Citizens Demand Urgent Repairs

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Rusted Air Purification Systems Pose Safety Risk, Citizens Demand Urgent Repairs

As part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), and modelled on similar initiatives in Delhi, the city installed air purification systems at 17 major intersections to combat air pollution

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Rusted Air Purification Systems Pose Safety Risk, Citizens Demand Urgent Repairs | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The air purification systems installed by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) are in disrepair and out of maintenance. The air purification systems meant to ease residents’ struggle to breathe are proving to be inefficient.

Residents have complained that the iron pipes of these air purification systems are rusted, broken, or hanging precariously, posing a risk of falling on pedestrians and motorists. PCMC sources said that they have shut down the systems to prevent accidents, and citizens are demanding immediate repairs.

As part of the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), and modelled on similar initiatives in Delhi, the city installed air purification systems at 17 major intersections to combat air pollution. These systems were designed to spray fine mists of water, reducing air pollution and providing cleaner air for residents. However, their current state has rendered them unsafe and ineffective.

Read Also
Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Reviews Key Infrastructure Projects, Urges Faster Completion For Marathwada And...
article-image

These systems were located in several key squares in areas of Akurdi, Chinchwad, Pimpri, Bhosari, Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Sangvi and Talawade. In most of these locations, the rusted pipes are either broken or hanging loose, creating a potential hazard. Citizens fear that a falling pipe could cause a serious accident.

FPJ Shorts
Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Confirm Relationship With Raj Nidimoru? Duo Spotted Together After Workout Session In Mumbai—VIDEO
Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Confirm Relationship With Raj Nidimoru? Duo Spotted Together After Workout Session In Mumbai—VIDEO
CBIC Mechanism To Set Monetary Limit For Issuing GST Demand Notices, Curbing Frivolous Claims
CBIC Mechanism To Set Monetary Limit For Issuing GST Demand Notices, Curbing Frivolous Claims
'Mera Umar Nahi Hai Yeh Sabka..': Mumbai Landlord Shows Adult Film Collection To Female Tenant, She Asks Reddit 'What Should I Do?'
'Mera Umar Nahi Hai Yeh Sabka..': Mumbai Landlord Shows Adult Film Collection To Female Tenant, She Asks Reddit 'What Should I Do?'
'A Very Serious Threat': Donald Trump Mocks Venezuelan Military With Video Of Obese Woman Running With Rifle
'A Very Serious Threat': Donald Trump Mocks Venezuelan Military With Video Of Obese Woman Running With Rifle

What Does This Air Purification System Do?

- Removes dust and fine particulate matter from the air at major traffic intersections. It helps in improving air quality for commuters and nearby residents.

- Reduces concentrations of hazardous substances like lead and mercury in busy urban zones using specialised filtration technologies.

- Operates air bin purifiers and dry mist fountains to trap airborne pollutants, which provides targeted relief in areas with heavy pollution.

Read Also
Pune: NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Says Election Commission Should Respond To Vote Theft Queries, Not...
article-image

- Functions as part of the National Clean Air Programme, targeting pollution hotspots identified by PCMC’s monitoring teams.

- Offers quick, localised improvement in air quality but is considered a temporary measure unless combined with long-term pollution control strategies.

Citizens’ Speak

Madhav Patil, a resident of Pimpri, said, “While intended to improve air quality, it has become a safety risk due to the rusted pipes.” He urged the authorities to conduct a technical inspection and carry out immediate repairs to ensure the systems are safe.

Deepak Khairnar, a resident of Nigdi, said, “The maintenance and repair of the air purifiers should be done as soon as possible. The systems should be made functional and regular. This is a very serious matter for public safety and requires immediate action. If they are not repaired in time, an accident could happen, and the municipal administration will be held responsible.”

Read Also
‘GST Reduction Historic Decision For Poor, Middle Class’: Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule At...
article-image

Kashinath Nakhate, a resident of Chinchwad, said, “The system at Akurdi’s Khandoba Mal Chowk is not working. One of the pipes is broken and could fall at any time and cause an injury. The PCMC should repair it immediately.”

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, PCMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni, said, “The design of the air purification system is such that the rusted pipes will be replaced. The pipes that are broken in the squares will be repaired.”

PCMC Executive Engineer Soham Nikam added, “The air purification systems have been shut down since May due to the monsoon. The systems will be restarted once the rains stop and the dust increases. Repairs will be carried out before the systems are made operational again.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Rusted Air Purification Systems Pose Safety Risk, Citizens Demand Urgent Repairs

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Rusted Air Purification Systems Pose Safety Risk, Citizens Demand Urgent Repairs

Video: Tribal Woman's Body Dumped Outside Tehsil Office In Karjat Over Burial Space Dispute

Video: Tribal Woman's Body Dumped Outside Tehsil Office In Karjat Over Burial Space Dispute

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Notorious Burglar With Over 100 Cases Arrested By Sangvi Police; 25 Tolas Of...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Notorious Burglar With Over 100 Cases Arrested By Sangvi Police; 25 Tolas Of...

‘GST Reduction Historic Decision For Poor, Middle Class’: Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule At...

‘GST Reduction Historic Decision For Poor, Middle Class’: Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule At...

Pune: Passport Mobile Van Service At Pune University From Sept 24 To Oct 1

Pune: Passport Mobile Van Service At Pune University From Sept 24 To Oct 1