Pimpri-Chinchwad: PSI Somnath Zende, Who Won ₹1.5 Crore On Dream11, Suspended After Preliminary Inquiry

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Sub-Inspector Somnath Zende, who recently won ₹1.5 crore on the popular fantasy gaming app Dream11, was suspended from his duty on Wednesday following a preliminary inquiry.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Satish Mane had earlier confirmed the initiation of a preliminary inquiry into PSI Zende's sudden windfall. The inquiry quickly gained momentum as a significant number of people questioned the legality of a police officer participating in gambling activities. Deputy Commissioner Swapna Gore was leading the inquiry.

Mane had stated, "We have asked the concerned deputy commissioner of police to conduct an inquiry into the matter and submit a report. The scope of the inquiry will be to check whether the conduct of a serving government official is in accordance with the rules while playing the lottery."

After winning the amount, Zende spoke to the media and shared that his journey with Dream11 began just 2-3 months ago when he decided to try his luck. During the ongoing ICC World Cup, he crafted his Dream11 team for the England vs Bangladesh match, and his thoughtful player selections paid off handsomely, earning him a reward of ₹1.5 crore.

However, Zende was quick to offer a word of caution, emphasising the associated risks with such games. He advised potential players to exercise great care and prudence when investing their money in such ventures.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see what happens now and how it will affect Zende's career.

