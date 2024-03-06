Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Officer Arrested In Drugs Case, Now Accused Of Extortion

Pune: Shocking revelations continue to emerge in the case of Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Vikas Shelke, arrested in connection with the illegal sale of MD (Methylenedioxymethamphetamine). Shelke, attached to the Nigdi Police Station, faces additional charges of extortion after demanding ₹3.5 lakh from a suspect to avoid arrest.

The arrest of PSI Shelke, along with his hotel employee Namami Shankar Jha, came after police seized over 47 kilograms of MD from them. Further investigation by the Anti-Narcotics Cell uncovered Shelke's involvement in another criminal offense.

According to police reports, Shelke summoned a suspect involved in a cheating case to meet him below the Nashik Phata flyover. Upon meeting, Shelke allegedly seized the suspect's mobile phone and demanded a hefty sum of ₹3.5 lakh to refrain from arresting him. The victim promptly filed a complaint, prompting a thorough investigation.

Upon verification, authorities confirmed the victim's claims, indicating Shelke's involvement in extortion. Consequently, authorities are preparing to file additional charges against PSI Shelke, adding to his already substantial legal troubles.

The case highlights the serious nature of police misconduct and underscores the importance of rooting out corruption within law enforcement agencies. Authorities are determined to uphold justice and ensure that individuals entrusted with maintaining law and order are held accountable for their actions.