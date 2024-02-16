Pimpri-Chinchwad: Police Detain 'Stuntbaaz' Youth For Sitting Atop Moving Car, Seize Vehicle | Video Screengrabs

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Police acted swiftly, detaining two youngsters for engaging in 'stuntbaazi' by sitting atop a moving car on Thursday.

The incident, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, occurred on Telco Road around 12:30pm. The footage depicted a youth atop a moving car, appearing to revel in the act and gesturing with his arms for added excitement.

Concerns were raised about the safety implications of such reckless behaviour, prompting calls for disciplinary action against the individuals involved. Observers noted the apparent lack of concern or fear exhibited by the young man, as evident in the video.

In response, the police took immediate action and detained the youth and his companion. They have been booked under Sections 279 (Rash driving) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as Sections 184 (Dangerous driving), 119, and 177 (Violation of traffic signs and signals) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Additionally, the police have seized their vehicle.

A post on X (formerly Twitter) by the PCMC Police emphasised that such actions would not go unpunished, and strict measures would be taken as per applicable laws to deter similar stunts in public places.