 Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crack Down On Bottoms Up Restaurant In Hinjawadi For Selling Alcohol On Dry Day
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad Police Crack Down On Bottoms Up Restaurant In Hinjawadi For Selling Alcohol On Dry Day

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crack Down On Bottoms Up Restaurant In Hinjawadi For Selling Alcohol On Dry Day

Police Constable Ajit Shinde has reported the matter to Hinjawadi Police Station. Hinjawadi Police have booked restaurant owner Parshuram Monappa Dhamnekar (48, Nigdi), manager Hanumant Sayba Kamble (37, Hinjawadi), and the landowners of the restaurant, Pankaj and Shubham Sakhare. Pankaj and Shubham are brothers

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 02:21 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crack Down On Hinjawadi Restaurant For Selling Alcohol On Dry Day Of Kartiki Ekadashi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A dry day was in place on Monday across the state on the occasion of the auspicious Hindu festival Kartiki Ekadashi. But a restaurant in Hinjawadi violated this dry day and was openly selling alcohol despite the ban for the day. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have cracked down on this and have registered a case against four people.

Police Constable Ajit Shinde has reported the matter to Hinjawadi Police Station. Hinjawadi Police have booked restaurant owner Parshuram Monappa Dhamnekar (48, Nigdi), manager Hanumant Sayba Kamble (37, Hinjawadi), and the landowners of the restaurant, Pankaj and Shubham Sakhare. Pankaj and Shubham are brothers.  

According to police reports, liquor was being served in Bottoms Up Nx Family Resto and Lounge in the Sakhare Wasti area of Hinjawadi on Monday. Hinjawadi Police raided the restaurant and found out that despite the dry day on account of Kartiki Ekadashi, the hotel management, knowing it, was selling alcohol to customers.

Read Also
Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests PSI For ₹46.50 Lakh Bribe; Probe Reveals ₹2 Crore Demand
article-image

Police raided and investigated. They discovered that the restaurant sold a total stock of Rs 44,865 throughout the dry day. Also, the restaurant's management didn't have an appropriate licence for liquor sales. Landowners gave control of their land despite knowing that the tenants did not have official and credible documents. Hinjawadi Police are investigating the matter further.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Jain Monk Nileshchandra Vijay Begins Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan, Demands Reopening Of Dadar Kabutarkhana - Video
Mumbai: Jain Monk Nileshchandra Vijay Begins Hunger Strike At Azad Maidan, Demands Reopening Of Dadar Kabutarkhana - Video
HPSC ADO, ATO, TO, And AEE Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Access
HPSC ADO, ATO, TO, And AEE Answer Key 2025 Issued; Here's How To Access
Attention Thanekars! Traffic Advisory Announced For Thane–Ghodbunder Route Amid Service Road Construction; Key Details Here
Attention Thanekars! Traffic Advisory Announced For Thane–Ghodbunder Route Amid Service Road Construction; Key Details Here
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule Meets Family, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Fair Probe
Maharashtra Doctor Suicide: NCP (SP) Leader Supriya Sule Meets Family, Urges CM Devendra Fadnavis To Ensure Fair Probe

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hingoli: Waterlogging On Khatkali Flyover Poses Accident Risk, Residents Demand Urgent Repairs

Hingoli: Waterlogging On Khatkali Flyover Poses Accident Risk, Residents Demand Urgent Repairs

Inside BJP’s 2029 Strategy In Maharashtra: How Is The Party Grooming New Power Centres In Nashik &...

Inside BJP’s 2029 Strategy In Maharashtra: How Is The Party Grooming New Power Centres In Nashik &...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 40,000 Devotees Gather For Kartiki Ekadashi Celebrations In Chota...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Over 40,000 Devotees Gather For Kartiki Ekadashi Celebrations In Chota...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shinde Sena Has No Value, Runs On BJP Orders, Says Ambadas Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Shinde Sena Has No Value, Runs On BJP Orders, Says Ambadas Danve

VIDEO: Pune Women Leaders Protest Against Rupali Chakankar; Demand Her Resignation

VIDEO: Pune Women Leaders Protest Against Rupali Chakankar; Demand Her Resignation