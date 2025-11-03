Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crack Down On Bottoms Up Restaurant In Hinjawadi For Selling Alcohol On Dry Day

Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Crack Down On Hinjawadi Restaurant For Selling Alcohol On Dry Day Of Kartiki Ekadashi | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A dry day was in place on Monday across the state on the occasion of the auspicious Hindu festival Kartiki Ekadashi. But a restaurant in Hinjawadi violated this dry day and was openly selling alcohol despite the ban for the day. Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have cracked down on this and have registered a case against four people.

Police Constable Ajit Shinde has reported the matter to Hinjawadi Police Station. Hinjawadi Police have booked restaurant owner Parshuram Monappa Dhamnekar (48, Nigdi), manager Hanumant Sayba Kamble (37, Hinjawadi), and the landowners of the restaurant, Pankaj and Shubham Sakhare. Pankaj and Shubham are brothers.

According to police reports, liquor was being served in Bottoms Up Nx Family Resto and Lounge in the Sakhare Wasti area of Hinjawadi on Monday. Hinjawadi Police raided the restaurant and found out that despite the dry day on account of Kartiki Ekadashi, the hotel management, knowing it, was selling alcohol to customers.

Police raided and investigated. They discovered that the restaurant sold a total stock of Rs 44,865 throughout the dry day. Also, the restaurant's management didn't have an appropriate licence for liquor sales. Landowners gave control of their land despite knowing that the tenants did not have official and credible documents. Hinjawadi Police are investigating the matter further.