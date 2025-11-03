 18th Krishithon Exhibition To Be Held In Nashik From 13th To 17th November
With the aim of increasing the participation of youth in the agricultural sector, the event will be honouring them with the ‘Young Experimental Agricultural Scientist Award’ in recognition of their special progress in the field of agricultural research

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 08:16 PM IST
article-image
18th Krishithon Exhibition To Be Held In Nashik From 13th To 17th November | Sourced

Nashik: ‘Krishithon’ has been organised since 1998 under the theme of youth participation in agriculture in collaboration with ‘Human Service Foundation’ and Media Exhibitors Pvt. Ltd. This year, the 18th edition of the ‘Krishithon’ exhibition is being organised from 13th to 17th November 2025.

With the aim of increasing the participation of youth in the agricultural sector, the event will be honouring them with the ‘Young Experimental Agricultural Scientist Award’ in recognition of their special progress in the field of agricultural research.

For the awards, Dr. Arun Dattatray Bhagat (Pune), Kanifnath Annasaheb Burgute (Uple Dumala, Solapur), Dr. Suchita Sanjay Bhosale (Satara), Muzammil Bepari (Kolhapur), Dr. Shridhar Niwas Banne (Tasgaon, Sangli), Dr. Vaibhavkumar Bhagwanrao Shinde (Akola), Abhishek Dinkar Datir (Ganore, Ahilyanagar), Dr. Amol Sukhdev Ghadge (Muradpu, Buldhana), Dr. Mahesh Appasaheb Ajbe (Gandheli, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar), Shriram Mahadev Mhaske (Rahuri, Ahilyanagar), Dr. Ashwini Dilip Sawalkar (Sastur, Dharashiv), Vaibhav Parmeshwar Gulwane (Kothala Khurd, Jalna), Dr. Yogita Manohar Yadav (Khed, Ratnagiri), Sajan Suryakant Hingonekar (Nashik), Shruti Gurappa Biradar (Borghi Khurd, Sangli) have been selected. This information was given by the organiser, Sanjay Nyaharkar.

The selected awardees will be presented with these awards by dignitaries at the eighteenth edition of the Krishithon exhibition to be held at Thakkar's Dome in Nashik from November 13 to 17.

