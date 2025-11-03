SVKT College In Nashik Receives 60 MacBooks From SEEPZ Cluster To Boost Digital Education | Sourced

Nashik: Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj's SVKT College has received 60 MacBook laptops from the SEEPZ Cluster in Pune. This major achievement, which boosts the digital education of the students, has instilled enthusiasm among the students of the college. The principal of the college, Dr Pratima Wagh, made special efforts and consistent follow-up for this donation, which made this scheme successful.

Dr Wagh was honoured in the presence of the General Secretary of the organisation, Adv Nitin Thakare, and all the office bearers and the Board of Directors. Thakare said, “This is the first time in the history of the organisation that such a large number of laptops have been received. This is an important step for the academic progress of the students and modern technology-based education. This will further accelerate the journey of SVKT College in digital education.”

This scheme was implemented in collaboration with the computer donation drive of the Pune SEEPZ Cluster. Administrative Officers Mital Hiremath (IAS), Meena, Sachin Patil and Sameer Dedia (Sear's Logistics), and Purandare were present on this occasion. Dr Wagh said, “These laptops will introduce the students to modern technology and give scope to their academic capabilities. This scheme was successful with the cooperation of the organisation.” It is expected that this achievement will give impetus to digital education in the college.