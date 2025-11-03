 Nashik: Retired Professors Donate ₹2.51 Lakh To CM Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: Retired Professors Donate ₹2.51 Lakh To CM Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra

Nashik: Retired Professors Donate ₹2.51 Lakh To CM Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra

The 'Retired Professors Welfare, Educational and Social Trust', a registered organisation of retired professors whose jurisdiction is Maharashtra state, recently met Resident Deputy Collector Rohit Kumar Rajput

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 03, 2025, 08:20 PM IST
article-image

Nashik: This year, agriculture and crops have suffered immense damage due to heavy rains and floods in many districts of Maharashtra. Farmers are in a financial crisis. For this, relief work is underway on behalf of the government. In such a disaster-hit situation, retired professors in Nashik have provided financial assistance to farmers out of a sense of social commitment.

The 'Retired Professors Welfare, Educational and Social Trust', a registered organisation of retired professors whose jurisdiction is Maharashtra state, recently met Resident Deputy Collector Rohit Kumar Rajput. During this meeting, representatives of the organisation handed over a cheque of Rs. 2.51 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for financial assistance to flood-affected farmers.

Read Also
Pune Anti-Corruption Bureau Arrests PSI For ₹46.50 Lakh Bribe; Probe Reveals ₹2 Crore Demand
article-image

On this occasion, the organisation's president, Dr MN Jachak, Dr BM Deore, Dr BB Gunjal, Prof KK Harak, Prof RM Chaudhary and other officials were present.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon Airport Terminal To Be Expanded Amid Rising Passenger Traffic: MP Smita Wagh

Jalgaon Airport Terminal To Be Expanded Amid Rising Passenger Traffic: MP Smita Wagh

Nashik: SMBT Institute Of Medical Sciences Achieves ‘A’ Grade In First NAAC Assessment Cycle

Nashik: SMBT Institute Of Medical Sciences Achieves ‘A’ Grade In First NAAC Assessment Cycle

SVKT College In Nashik Receives 60 MacBooks From SEEPZ Cluster To Boost Digital Education

SVKT College In Nashik Receives 60 MacBooks From SEEPZ Cluster To Boost Digital Education

Nashik: Retired Professors Donate ₹2.51 Lakh To CM Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers In...

Nashik: Retired Professors Donate ₹2.51 Lakh To CM Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers In...

18th Krishithon Exhibition To Be Held In Nashik From 13th To 17th November

18th Krishithon Exhibition To Be Held In Nashik From 13th To 17th November