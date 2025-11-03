Nashik: Retired Professors Donate ₹2.51 Lakh To CM Relief Fund For Flood-Affected Farmers In Maharashtra

Nashik: This year, agriculture and crops have suffered immense damage due to heavy rains and floods in many districts of Maharashtra. Farmers are in a financial crisis. For this, relief work is underway on behalf of the government. In such a disaster-hit situation, retired professors in Nashik have provided financial assistance to farmers out of a sense of social commitment.

The 'Retired Professors Welfare, Educational and Social Trust', a registered organisation of retired professors whose jurisdiction is Maharashtra state, recently met Resident Deputy Collector Rohit Kumar Rajput. During this meeting, representatives of the organisation handed over a cheque of Rs. 2.51 lakh to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund for financial assistance to flood-affected farmers.

On this occasion, the organisation's president, Dr MN Jachak, Dr BM Deore, Dr BB Gunjal, Prof KK Harak, Prof RM Chaudhary and other officials were present.