Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Collects ₹13.87 Lakh In January In Crackdown On Black Film On Vehicles

In a crackdown on vehicles using black film on windows, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police has taken action against 1,174 four-wheeler owners.
During the period from January 1 to January 31, fines totalling ₹13.87 lakh were collected from the violators, as per the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police.
In a tweet posted on its official handle, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police stated, "Black is NOT one of our favourite colors, especially on car windows. In the last month (January), we have collected ₹13.87 lakh in fines from 1,174 four-wheeler owners who had put black film on windows."
The tweet also urged others, stating, "Please remove the black film from your four-wheeler windows if you have them yourself. #SayNoToTintedGlasses."
X users lauded the initiative.
One user commented, "Great work. Also, take some action on fancy number plates too."
Another user expressed concern, "People have actually put it all across, even on the front mirror. How do they drive with dark screen?"
A third user appreciated the effort but suggested broader enforcement, stating, "This initiative is appreciated. Request to take action on luxury and expensive cars who do similar activities irrespective of car owner."