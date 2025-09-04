Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Transforms City Squares With Heritage-Themed Installations For Ganeshotsav (PHOTOS) | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: In line with the State Government’s decision to celebrate Ganeshotsav as a “State Festival” this year, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has decorated prominent city squares with thematic installations and cultural showcases. The initiative highlights Maharashtra’s rich history, heritage, and public awareness campaigns, drawing large crowds of citizens eager to witness the displays.

As part of this beautification, Shagun Chowk in Pimpri and the Padmabhushan Vasantdada Patil Memorial Chowk in Sangvi feature installations inspired by “Operation Sindoor,” narrating tales of valour. A replica of Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has been created at Chinchwad village square, while Chandramani Colony Chowk in Sangvi has been decorated with exhibits on 12 UNESCO World Heritage forts, including 11 from Maharashtra. At the Prof. Ramkrishna More Auditorium Chowk, a striking replica of Raigad Fort has been installed.

The decorated squares have quickly become cultural attractions during the festivities, with citizens thronging in large numbers to experience the blend of devotion, history, and heritage.

PCMC Commisisoner Shekhar Singh said, “Ganeshotsav is not only a time for devotion but also an opportunity for social and cultural awakening. Through the State Festival celebrations, PCMC has presented thematic showcases across key locations, which are receiving enthusiastic response from the people of Pimpri Chinchwad.”