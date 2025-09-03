 Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Collects 52 Tonnes Of Nirmalya In Just Seven Days Of Ganeshotsav
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 05:19 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Collects 52 Tonnes Of Nirmalya In Just Seven Days Of Ganeshotsav | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation’s (PCMC) eco-friendly initiative of collecting nirmalya (floral offerings) during Ganeshotsav has received an overwhelming response from citizens. In just seven days since the start of the festival, a total of 52 tonnes of nirmalya have been collected till 12 noon today at 103 designated collection points set up across the city, according to information shared by the Health Department.

The drive, implemented under the guidance of PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate, and led by Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, is being executed across all eight zonal offices of the civic body. The collected nirmalya is being scientifically processed to create compost and organic manure.

Citizens, Ganesh mandals, students, volunteers, and NGOs are actively participating in this campaign, ensuring that floral offerings are not dumped into rivers, streams, or lakes. This has significantly contributed to preventing water pollution and promoting an environmentally conscious celebration of Ganeshotsav in Pimpri Chinchwad.

Ward Office-wise Nirmalya Collection (as of September 3, 2025, 12 noon):

- A Ward Office – 5.1 tonnes

- B Ward Office – 7.9 tonnes

- C Ward Office – 4.1 tonnes

- D Ward Office – 9.2 tonnes

- E Ward Office – 10.9 tonnes

- G Ward Office – 1.4 tonnes

- F Ward Office – 7.4 tonnes

- H Ward Office – 6.1 tonnes

Additional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Khorate said, “The response from citizens, Ganesh mandals, and NGOs to PCMC’s nirmalya collection drive has been truly commendable. This collective participation is setting an example of eco-friendly and clean festivities in the city.”

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar said, “Through nirmalya collection centres, the city has taken an important step towards environmental conservation. The enthusiastic response from citizens has laid the foundation for the success of this initiative. We plan to expand this drive more extensively in the coming years.”

