Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Simplify Fire NOC Process; New Ayurveda & Panchakarma Hospital Proposed | X/@maheshklandge

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has pledged to streamline administrative processes for hospitals and medical establishments within its jurisdiction. In a significant meeting with representatives from various medical associations, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh assured doctors of support in addressing their concerns related to fire NOC, biomedical waste management, and hospital registration.

The meeting, convened by Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge, brought together key stakeholders from the medical community, including representatives from Ayurveda, the National Integrated Medical Association (NIMA), private hospitals, and dental associations. The gathering provided a platform for doctors to articulate the challenges they face in complying with regulatory requirements.

During the meeting, it was decided that the PCMC would simplify the fire NOC process. The civic body would consider offering concessions on biomedical waste fees, aligning with the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) policy. Besides, the online registration process for hospitals will be improved to provide timely acknowledgements and reduce processing time.

“We will make the process of hospital registration through the B-Form via private agencies for Fire Audit NOC easier. We will also consider concessions for biomedical waste after paying a three-year fee, similar to the PMC model," Singh said.

Landge added, “The administration is alert in providing robust healthcare facilities in municipal hospitals, but private doctors and organisations also play a vital role in promoting urban health. We have instructed the administration to resolve the problems faced by medical institutions promptly.”

Meanwhile, Dr Laxman Gofane, PCMC Health Commissioner, said a final solution is expected in the next few days. “With the help of MLA Mahesh Landge, we have come to a positive conclusion about the fire NOC situation in Pimpri-Chinchwad region, and we are expecting a final solution within 2 or 3 days. This will be helpful and beneficial to all hospitals and patients across Pimpri-Chinchwad region," he said.

Ayurveda & Panchakarma hospital proposed

BJP MLA Mahesh Landge has proposed the establishment of an Ayurveda and Panchakarma hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Meanwhile, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh has instructed the medical department to identify a suitable location and prepare a proposal for the same.