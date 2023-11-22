Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Recruit Transgender Marshals In Health Department |

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is set to recruit approximately 8-10 transgender individuals to serve as marshals in its health department. These marshals will be involved in various initiatives, including anti-spitting campaigns.

Last year marked the civic body's first recruitment of transgender employees. Presently, PCMC boasts a workforce of over 50 transgender individuals spread across various departments, including security, property tax collection, garden maintenance, river marshalling, and more.

The objective behind this initiative is to integrate transgender community members into mainstream society, offering them opportunities for dignified livelihoods.