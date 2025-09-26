Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Takes Steps To Preserve & Maintain Roadside Trees | Sourced

In a determined effort to expand the city’s green cover and build a sustainable urban environment, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has rolled out a comprehensive strategy to safeguard and maintain trees planted along road dividers and footpaths across the city.

The initiative, conceptualised by PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, emphasises the plantation of native species at regular intervals while ensuring long-term care through structured monitoring and protection measures.

As part of this exercise, Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil reviewed the progress of plantations across key stretches, including Nehrunagar, Santoshimata Chowk to Yashwant Nagar Chowk, Telco Road, Spine Road, Dattu Tatya Chinchwad Chowk, Birla Hospital Road, Kalewadi BRT Road, Kaveri Nagar, Kaspate Vasti and Wakad, among others. He was accompanied by Chief Garden Superintendent Mahesh Gargote, Garden Superintendent Yogesh Valunj, Assistant Garden Superintendent Rajendra Vasave and other officials of the Garden Department.

During the inspection, directives were issued to ensure proper spacing between trees, uniform trimming, installation of bamboo tree guards, regular watering and planned pruning. Instructions were also given to keep plastic and waste away from plantations and to greenify roadside islands. Officials were asked to monitor tree geo-fencing, plantation quality and survival rates while enforcing penalties against contractors found negligent despite repeated instructions.

Jambhale Patil expressed confidence that the city’s focus on planting and preserving native species would strengthen Pimpri-Chinchwad’s green cover, help control pollution and contribute to building an environmentally conscious city. He also directed all regional offices to review plantation work regularly to ensure quality standards.

He also visited Shaheed Ashok Kamte Garden in Wakad to review civic amenities. He instructed officials to ensure timely watering, improve security, maintain restrooms and install additional lighting where required.