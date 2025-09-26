 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Takes Steps To Preserve & Maintain Roadside Trees
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Takes Steps To Preserve & Maintain Roadside Trees

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Takes Steps To Preserve & Maintain Roadside Trees

The initiative, conceptualised by PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, emphasises the plantation of native species at regular intervals while ensuring long-term care through structured monitoring and protection measures

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 01:26 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Takes Steps To Preserve & Maintain Roadside Trees | Sourced

In a determined effort to expand the city’s green cover and build a sustainable urban environment, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has rolled out a comprehensive strategy to safeguard and maintain trees planted along road dividers and footpaths across the city.

The initiative, conceptualised by PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, emphasises the plantation of native species at regular intervals while ensuring long-term care through structured monitoring and protection measures.

As part of this exercise, Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil reviewed the progress of plantations across key stretches, including Nehrunagar, Santoshimata Chowk to Yashwant Nagar Chowk, Telco Road, Spine Road, Dattu Tatya Chinchwad Chowk, Birla Hospital Road, Kalewadi BRT Road, Kaveri Nagar, Kaspate Vasti and Wakad, among others. He was accompanied by Chief Garden Superintendent Mahesh Gargote, Garden Superintendent Yogesh Valunj, Assistant Garden Superintendent Rajendra Vasave and other officials of the Garden Department.

Read Also
Maharashtra News: CBI Initiates Probe Against Pune Firm For ₹16 Crore SBI Fraud
article-image

During the inspection, directives were issued to ensure proper spacing between trees, uniform trimming, installation of bamboo tree guards, regular watering and planned pruning. Instructions were also given to keep plastic and waste away from plantations and to greenify roadside islands. Officials were asked to monitor tree geo-fencing, plantation quality and survival rates while enforcing penalties against contractors found negligent despite repeated instructions.

FPJ Shorts
'US President Donald Trump Making Decisions For His Own Country, We Have To Make For Ours': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Gives 'Swadeshi' Call
'US President Donald Trump Making Decisions For His Own Country, We Have To Make For Ours': Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Gives 'Swadeshi' Call
Consumer Demand Sees Sharp Boost With Sales Rising By 25% In The First Two Days Of Navratri
Consumer Demand Sees Sharp Boost With Sales Rising By 25% In The First Two Days Of Navratri
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Pulse; CEO Sam Altman Calls It His 'Favorite Feature': Here's What It Offers
OpenAI Launches ChatGPT Pulse; CEO Sam Altman Calls It His 'Favorite Feature': Here's What It Offers
TNSET 2025 Results Declared At trb.tn.gov.in; Direct Link Here
TNSET 2025 Results Declared At trb.tn.gov.in; Direct Link Here

Jambhale Patil expressed confidence that the city’s focus on planting and preserving native species would strengthen Pimpri-Chinchwad’s green cover, help control pollution and contribute to building an environmentally conscious city. He also directed all regional offices to review plantation work regularly to ensure quality standards.

Read Also
Pune Metro To Roll Out Driverless Train Service Soon – Full Details Inside
article-image

He also visited Shaheed Ashok Kamte Garden in Wakad to review civic amenities. He instructed officials to ensure timely watering, improve security, maintain restrooms and install additional lighting where required.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'US President Donald Trump Making Decisions For His Own Country, We Have To Make For Ours':...

'US President Donald Trump Making Decisions For His Own Country, We Have To Make For Ours':...

Video: Citizens Slam Dharashiv Collector's 'Insensitive' Navratri Celebration Amid Flood Crisis

Video: Citizens Slam Dharashiv Collector's 'Insensitive' Navratri Celebration Amid Flood Crisis

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Takes Steps To Preserve & Maintain Roadside Trees

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Takes Steps To Preserve & Maintain Roadside Trees

Pune: PMC Launches Metropolitan Surveillance Unit To Strengthen Epidemic Preparedness - Details...

Pune: PMC Launches Metropolitan Surveillance Unit To Strengthen Epidemic Preparedness - Details...

ASHA Workers Receive Special Training For Citywide Disability Survey In Pimpri-Chinchwad

ASHA Workers Receive Special Training For Citywide Disability Survey In Pimpri-Chinchwad