Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Sets May 20 Deadline For Pre-Monsoon Drain Cleaning |

Days after Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) ordered cleaning of drains by May 10, the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) also ordered contractors to complete the work before May 20.

As the city braces itself for the monsoon season, both civic bodies are ensuring that the pre-monsoon work will be completed within the timeframe.

PCMC's Additional Commissioner Pradeep Jambhale Patil on Saturday ordered that if there are any obstacles in the drain cleaning work, the concerned officers and employees should discuss them with their superiors and solve the problems. "In places where it is not possible to clean drains with JCB, Poklen, and Spider machines or in narrow drains, drains should be cleaned using safety devices. Also, before cleaning and after cleaning pictures should be taken, and a cleaning report should be submitted to the health department. Blocked drains, encroachment on or in the drain, and reduced width of the drain should result in actions taken against the concerned persons," he instructed.

Imp of pre-monsoon work

The monsoon begins in the first week of June. When the monsoons begin, there are difficulties in cleaning the drains, so it is necessary to clean all the drains before the onset of the monsoons. About 148 small and big drains have been taken up under all the eight regional offices. A review meeting was organized in the late Mayor Madhukar Pawle Auditorium in the main administrative building of the Municipal Corporation in Pimpri to review the drain cleaning work.

In this meeting, officials and employees of the concerned departments were present.

"The concerned individuals should directly inspect the drains in which there are problems during cleaning and solve the problems. Updates on daily drain cleaning work should be given to the Health Department," he added.

Patil has given instructions that the drains in low-lying areas should be properly cleaned and all the silt should be removed from the big drains and small drains so that it helps in the drainage of rainwater.