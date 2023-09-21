Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Rolls Out 'No School Bag Saturday' In 128 Corporation Schools | Photo: Freepik

The Education Department of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is introducing a unique initiative called 'No School Bag Saturday' for all 128 corporation schools. Starting this Saturday, kids will have a break from carrying heavy backpacks and will instead engage in fun activities designed to help them learn in various ways.

The 'No School Bag Saturday' initiative aims to allow students to explore their interests beyond the conventional curriculum. Whether it's dance, music, painting, or drama, PCMC's schools are encouraging students to embrace their artistic side and nurture their unique talents.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh stated, "Education extends beyond textbooks and classrooms; it encompasses a comprehensive journey of exploration and development. By fostering creativity, curiosity, and life skills, PCMC's schools are preparing their students to excel in the ever-changing world beyond the school gates."

PCMC Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale-Patil mentioned, "This initiative is not only igniting students' creativity but also nurturing essential life skills. They will learn effective communication, collaboration with peers, and critical thinking. These skills, often overlooked in traditional classroom settings, are essential in the real world."