 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Launches Three-Phase Programme To Re-Enroll Out-Of-School Children; Here's What You Need To Know
So far, 109 of the 522 out-of-school children identified—those considered most vulnerable (lacking birth certificates or Aadhaar cards)—have been enrolled

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, October 01, 2024, 11:32 AM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Launches Three-Phase Programme To Re-Enroll Out-Of-School Children; Here's What You Need To Know

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has launched a comprehensive initiative to bring out-of-school children back into the education system. In July, the PCMC Education Department, with the support of volunteer organisations, began a detailed survey to identify these children. Principals were instructed to collaborate with volunteers to ensure these children are enrolled under the Right to Education (RTE) Act.

The education department has designed a three-phase programme to re-enroll out-of-school children. Phase one focusses on the immediate enrollment of these children. The PCMC Education Department has instructed school principals to enroll as many children as possible, particularly from vulnerable areas.

So far, 109 of the 522 out-of-school children identified—those considered most vulnerable (lacking birth certificates or Aadhaar cards)—have been enrolled. The goal is to complete the enrollment of all remaining children by October 20.

Assistant Commissioner Vijaykumar Thorat stated, "Our goal is to remove any obstacles that prevent children from attending school. We are working closely with principals and volunteers to ensure the enrollment process is seamless and efficient. Every child deserves access to education, and we are committed to making that happen."

Following the initial enrollment by October, PCMC will collaborate with local hospitals to facilitate the issuance of birth certificates for these children. A ward-wise schedule will be created, and school principals, along with school management committees, will play a key role in collecting and verifying accurate data for this process.

Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil commented, "This initiative is not just about numbers; it’s about ensuring every child’s fundamental right to education. By collaborating with various stakeholders, including hospitals and volunteers, we are ensuring that no child is left behind."

Once the birth certificates are issued, the next phase will involve generating Aadhaar cards for children who lack them. This will be coordinated with the Aadhaar authorities, and schools will be instructed on the process accordingly.

Additionally, PCMC plans to issue an ‘Education Guarantee Card’ for children who migrate to other states, ensuring their seamless enrollment in government schools across the country.

Sangeeta Bangar, Administrative Officer of the Education Department, emphasised, "It is essential that no child is deprived of their right to education due to bureaucratic or procedural delays."

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh added, "Education is the foundation of our society's future. No child should be deprived of their right to education due to a lack of documentation or any other barriers. We are committed to ensuring that every out-of-school child in the PCMC area is enrolled and has access to quality education."

