 Pune: 2 Arrested For Illegally Selling Country-Made Pistols Sourced From Madhya Pradesh In Shirur
The accused have been identified as Aniket Vilas Gavhane (20) and Mangesh Dadabhau Khupte (20), both residents of Ahmednagar

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
Pune: 2 Arrested For Illegally Selling Country-Made Pistols Sourced From Madhya Pradesh In Shirur | FPJ Photo

Pune Police have arrested two people who wanted to make easy money by illegally selling country-made pistols in Shirur taluka. They brought the pistols from Madhya Pradesh at a cheap rate to sell them at a high price, officials said.

The accused have been identified as Aniket Vilas Gavhane (20) and Mangesh Dadabhau Khupte (20), both residents of Ahmednagar.

According to the police, on September 28, Police Inspector Sandesh Kenjale of Shirur Police Station got a tip that two unknown persons had come to illegally sell country-made pistols and bullets near Nana Hotel on Bypass Road, Shirur taluka.

Following the information, police reached the spot and identified the accused, Gavhane and Khupte. While conducting a body search, police seized two pistols and two bullets from Gavhane, and three pistols and two bullets from Khupte. A total worth of ₹1.02 lakh had been seized.

Accordingly, police arrested both the accused under the relevant sections of the Arms Act.

Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, speaking to the media, said, "During the investigation, it has been found that the pistols were purchased at a low rate in Madhya Pradesh and brought to Pune to sell at a high price. Accused Gavhane worked in a hotel. One month earlier, Gavhane came in contact with a bedsheet seller at his workplace. This person helped them to get pistols easily from Madhya Pradesh." 

