Pune Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Light Rain & Cloudy Skies From October 1 To 6 | PTI File Photo

In a release on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall in the city until October 6, along with a generally cloudy atmosphere during this period.

From October 1 to 3, the IMD stated that there will be a "partly cloudy sky," and from October 4 to 6, there will be a "partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards the afternoon/evening with light rain very likely."

"Currently, there is no strong weather system that can significantly influence the state's or the city's weather," an IMD official said.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperature is expected to range from 32-35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will be between 20-24 degrees Celsius.