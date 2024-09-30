Pune: Goons Posing As Cops Kidnap Scrap Dealer In Baramati; Arrested With Two Pistols | FPJ Photo

In a shocking case in Pune district, goons robbed a scrap dealer at gunpoint and kidnapped him by posing as police officers. The incident took place on September 23 at Tandulwadi in Baramati. The three arrested accused have been identified as Santosh Lakshman Bhandalkar (42), Suresh Ashok Rakhpasare (33), while others - Suraj Shankar Madane, Shekhar Subhash Shinde, Haribhau Baban Khude and Ashok Ganpat Bansode - are still absconding.

According to the police, victim Kutubuddin Subhedar Shah (40) is a resident of Tandulwadi and has a scrap business shop. On September 23, four people, posing as police officers, came to Shah's shop to sell a car. However, Shah refused as the number plate was not present. Meanwhile, one of them threatened Shah, saying, "You are doing illegal business of selling stolen material," and forcefully took him in the car, snatched his mobile and ₹8000 cash. They also threatened him at gunpoint and demanded ₹15 lakh or else they would take him to Bhigwan Police Station. Later, the goons dropped Shah at a petrol pump on Daund-Nagar Highway.

Acting on the situation under the guidance of Pankaj Deshmukh, Superintendent of Police, Pune Rural, 3 teams were formed for the investigation.

Speaking to the media, Deshmukh said, "Our team started analysing CCTV cameras installed on the particular route and the criminals on record. Meanwhile, we got a tip that accused Bhandalkar has a car and with his aides he had committed the crime. Following the tip, it was found that Bhandalkar was going to Solapur with his aides to rob a goldsmith. In the investigation, it has been found that all accused were involved in the said crime. These criminals have been involved in theft cases earlier as well. However, we have arrested three of them and are searching for others. Soon they will be arrested. Police have seized two country-made pistols and a four-wheeler, total worth of ₹2.51 lakh from them."