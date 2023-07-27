Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Gears Up For Launch Of Projects By PM Narendra Modi

As the date for the inauguration of various projects by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) approaches, Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh, along with senior officials, recently visited and reviewed the progress of key initiatives. The projects under scrutiny include the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and the Borhadewadi and West Energy Project in Moshi.

With the Prime Minister of the country, Narendra Modi, set to launch these projects on August 1, the PCMC officials are ensuring that all preparations are in place to mark this significant event.

Pune is set to welcome PM Modi on August 1 as he receives the prestigious "Lokmanya Tilak National Award". The city is gearing up for the event. PM's visit will commence with a homage at the revered Shrimant Dagdusheth Ganapati temple, where he will be warmly received. Security arrangements are of utmost priority, with the police authorities meticulously reviewing them to ensure a safe and seamless visit for him.