Nashik: Tribal Development Department Holds Cleanliness Drive | Sourced

The Tribal Development Department marked the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on Thursday with a cleanliness campaign at its office premises.

At a programme held at the Tribal Development Bhavan, Additional Commissioner Dinkar Pawara offered a wreath to Gandhi’s portrait, while Assistant Commissioner Arun Kumar Jadhav paid floral tribute to Shastri.

Assistant Commissioner (Accounts) Jalpat Vasave, Assistant Project Officer RR Patil, Sunil Nerkar, Nimba Kapdanis, Rajendra Mahale, Avinash Shivarame, Pradeep Dhage, Pramila Sawant, Smita Agavane, Pranita Ambre and others also paid their respects.

As part of Gandhi Jayanti, a cleanliness campaign was carried out in the office premises. Officials and employees from the Tribal Development Commissionerate, the Additional Commissioner and Project Officer’s Office, the Tribal Development Corporation and the Shabari Tribal Finance and Development Corporation participated in the shramdaan.