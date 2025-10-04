 Nashik: Tribal Development Department Holds Cleanliness Drive
At a programme held at the Tribal Development Bhavan, Additional Commissioner Dinkar Pawara offered a wreath to Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait, while Assistant Commissioner Arun Kumar Jadhav paid floral tribute to Lal Bahadur Shastri

Piyush PatilUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 12:32 PM IST
article-image
The Tribal Development Department marked the birth anniversaries of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on Thursday with a cleanliness campaign at its office premises.

At a programme held at the Tribal Development Bhavan, Additional Commissioner Dinkar Pawara offered a wreath to Gandhi’s portrait, while Assistant Commissioner Arun Kumar Jadhav paid floral tribute to Shastri.

