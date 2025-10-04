Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bank Of India Organises Vigilance Awareness Meeting | Sourced

Bank of India’s Shivoor Bangla branch in Sambhajinagar district organised a Vigilance Awareness Meeting in Garaj village to promote transparency and responsibility among citizens.

Officials told villagers about the importance of honesty and accountability, urging them to contribute to building a corruption-free society. They also appealed to residents to maintain integrity in daily financial dealings and remain vigilant during government and banking transactions.

The programme received an enthusiastic response from local dignitaries, farmers and members of women’s self-help groups.