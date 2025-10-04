 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bank Of India Organises Vigilance Awareness Meeting
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bank Of India Organises Vigilance Awareness Meeting

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bank Of India Organises Vigilance Awareness Meeting

The programme received an enthusiastic response from local dignitaries, farmers and members of women’s self-help groups

Press ReleaseUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bank Of India Organises Vigilance Awareness Meeting | Sourced

Bank of India’s Shivoor Bangla branch in Sambhajinagar district organised a Vigilance Awareness Meeting in Garaj village to promote transparency and responsibility among citizens.

Officials told villagers about the importance of honesty and accountability, urging them to contribute to building a corruption-free society. They also appealed to residents to maintain integrity in daily financial dealings and remain vigilant during government and banking transactions.

Read Also
Hundreds Gather Outside MHADA Pune Office Opposing Integrated Development Plan - VIDEOS
article-image

The programme received an enthusiastic response from local dignitaries, farmers and members of women’s self-help groups.

FPJ Shorts
Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS Items Inclusion
Government Conducts Base Revision Of The Consumer Price Index, Releases Discussion Paper On Free PDS Items Inclusion
National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New Research Opportunities
National Institute Of Technology, Hamirpur, Inks MoU With IIT Bombay To Provide Students With New Research Opportunities
UP: Calf Sitting On Road Run Over By Car In Jhansi; Watch What Happened Next
UP: Calf Sitting On Road Run Over By Car In Jhansi; Watch What Happened Next
At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
At Least Four Students Injured After A ‘Toy Bomb’ Explodes Inside Private School In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Passengers Raise Safety Concerns As Shivajinagar Railway Station Becomes Hub For Drunkards

Pune: Passengers Raise Safety Concerns As Shivajinagar Railway Station Becomes Hub For Drunkards

Jalgaon: Doctor Brutally Beaten For Asking Relatives Not To Crowd Hospital Ward

Jalgaon: Doctor Brutally Beaten For Asking Relatives Not To Crowd Hospital Ward

Truck Driver Abduction Case: Dilip Khedkar Applies For Bail After Wife's Interim Relief; Police Put...

Truck Driver Abduction Case: Dilip Khedkar Applies For Bail After Wife's Interim Relief; Police Put...

'Will Shut Your Business In Pune': Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Threatens Dharashiv Businessman Over...

'Will Shut Your Business In Pune': Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Threatens Dharashiv Businessman Over...

Pune: Chandrakant Patil Calls Police In Gautami Patil Accident Case But Silent On Nilesh Ghaywal's...

Pune: Chandrakant Patil Calls Police In Gautami Patil Accident Case But Silent On Nilesh Ghaywal's...