ATS Makes Significant Breakthrough; Third Accused Arrested For Providing Shelter To Pune Terror Suspects

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) investigating the case related to the arrest of two accused in Pune's Kothrud for allegedly planning a series of bomb blasts has made another breakthrough. On Wednesday, the ATS detained and subsequently arrested a third accused for allegedly providing shelter to the previously arrested suspects during their stay in Pune.



The identity of the newly arrested individual has not been disclosed by the ATS officials yet. After conducting a detailed inquiry, the ATS team took the decision to arrest him late in the evening on the same day. Meanwhile, the ATS continues its search for the accused who managed to escape from police custody at the time of the first arrests made by the Pune City Police.



According to the ATS, the accused will face charges under the relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the case. The arrested individuals were found to have conducted bomb tests in the forests of Satara, Pune, and Kolhapur. During their stay in the forest areas, the ATS officials also seized tents used by the accused.

Explosive material was seized from duo

Earlier, it was confirmed that the white powder seized from the possession of the arrested individuals was indeed an explosive material, and they were trained to create bombs. Their alleged plan involved using motorcycles for a series of blasts.



Prior to this development, the Pune City Police had arrested two accused identified as Mohammad Yunus Mohammad Saki and Mohammad Imran Mohammad Yusuf Khan in Kothrud. Both of these accused were listed as 'Most Wanted' by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a case related to explosives registered in Rajasthan. One of their associates, Shahnawaz, managed to escape from police custody during a house search operation in Pune's Kondhwa and is currently absconding in the case.

