Pune News: ATS Report On 2 Terror Suspects Reveals Bomb Tests In Jungles

Anti Terrorism Squad | Photo: Representative Image

Shocking details have emerged from a report submitted by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism (ATS) department about the activities of the two arrested terrorists from Pune. As per the report, the accused carried out bomb tests in the jungles near Pune, Satara and Kolhapur. The ATS has added sections under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) to the FIR registered against them. Their ATS custody was extended until August by sessions Judge SV Kachre.

The two suspects – Mohammed Yunus Mohammed Yaku Saki, 24, and Mohammed Imran Mohammed Yusuf Khan, 23, were apprehended in Kothrud while attempting to steal a two-wheeler. Their accomplice, Mohammad Shahnawaz Alam, 31, managed to escape.

Read Also Pune: ATS Takes Over Probe Into Two Terror Suspects Arrested By Kothrud Police

Terrorists received training in jungle

Director General of Police Sadanand Date from the Maharashtra ATS confirmed that the arrested terrorists in the Kothrud area have received training, and the investigation is currently underway.

During the probe, the ATS searched the residence of the accused and uncovered various items, including electronic gadgets and a white powder. An explosive vapour detector verified the substance as an explosive and the dog squad corroborated the findings. As part of the ongoing investigation, the powder has been sent to the forensic laboratory and a detailed analysis is awaited.

Terrorists linked to Al-Sufa

The ATS hinted at an extremist ideology linked to the Al-Sufa organisation, which is connected to ISIS. Officials said the accused were not only prepared to die for their beliefs but had also been indoctrinated and trained to carry out terrorist acts.

The ATS has compiled a comprehensive 436-page investigative report based on a pen drive recovered from the two men; it has been submitted in court as part of the case.

Saki and Khan, both natives of Madhya Pradesh, are fugitives connected to a bomb blast case. Remarkably, they had been residing in the Kondhwa area of Pune for the past 18 months without knowledge of law enforcement or investigative agencies.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)