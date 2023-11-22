Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Education Department Sends 18-Member Team On Delhi Study Tour | @PCMCSarathi

An 18-member core team from the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) Education Department embarked on a three-day study tour in Delhi to learn about initiatives aimed at enhancing student enrollment in the educational system.

Through X (formerly Twitter), the PCMC team shared insights gathered from the Delhi Education Department. The team observed several strategies implemented to increase student participation across all educational levels and enhance students' professional and skill development opportunities. These measures were closely studied by the PCMC delegation.

19 PCMC public school students embark on Bharat Darshan study tour

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner, Shekhar Singh, announced the commencement of a special Bharat Darshan Study Tour for 19 students from PCMC's public schools, who excelled in the 5th and 8th grade scholarship exams.

Accompanied by seven teachers pivotal in their exam preparations, this tour is curated to blend educational enrichment with cultural immersion across Bengaluru, Mysore, Ooty, and Coimbatore.

This meticulously planned educational sojourn offers a unique opportunity for students to explore prestigious academic institutions and engage with scientists from esteemed organisations like the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Indian Institute of Science. Aimed at nurturing both intellectual and cultural growth, the itinerary promises an enriching learning experience.

Singh highlighted that PCMC proudly sponsored this trip, recognising the students' academic brilliance. He expressed the corporation's intent to establish this as an annual endeavour, fostering academic excellence and holistic development among the students.