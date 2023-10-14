 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Cracks Down On 9 Unauthorised Rooftop Hotels
The unauthorized rooftop hotels are predominantly located in areas such as Wakad, Pimple Gurav, Pimple Saudagar, Chinchwad, Nigdi, Spine Road, Bhosari, and Akurdi

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has intensified its efforts against unauthorised rooftop hotels within the city. Over the past four days, the civic body's anti-encroachment squad has taken action against nine such establishments.

These unapproved rooftop hotels are primarily situated in areas including Wakad, Pimple Gurav, Pimple Saudagar, Chinchwad, Nigdi, Spine Road, Bhosari, and Akurdi.

A few months ago, a survey conducted by the municipal fire department identified 48 unauthorised rooftop hotels in the city, with some of them receiving notices due to a lack of fire safety measures. In response, a few hotels chose to close down, while others disregarded the warnings.

