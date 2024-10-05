Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh Approves Financial Policies, Property Transfer Tax Concessions In Special Meeting | X/@PCMCSarathi

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Shekhar Singh approved several subjects on Saturday, including the determination of financial measures and policies for the civic body’s financial planning and the approval of concessions in property transfer charges in Pimpri-Chinchwad during a special meeting.

In this meeting, held in the Late Madhukarrao Pavle Auditorium at the main administrative building of the Municipal Corporation, various issues requiring the approval of the Municipal Assembly and the Standing Committee were submitted to Singh. Additional Commissioner Pradeep Jambhale Patil, Vijaykumar Khorate, Chandrakant Indalkar, and heads of departments, along with other concerned officers, were present.

The implementation of the annual budget for PCMC starts on April 1 of the financial year, following the final approval from the Municipal Assembly. In executing various capital and revenue expenditure tasks outlined in this budget, important measures and financial policies have been established to maintain financial discipline and ensure effective financial planning within the Municipal Corporation’s affairs. As part of the new budget, financial measures and policies have been put in place for micro-planning, including making necessary financial provisions to avoid classifying funds under other account heads for included works, accurately estimating capital and revenue development works, preparing precise account heads for new projects, and ensuring there is no excessive provision in the budget.

Property Transfer Tax Exemption

Property tax is levied and collected on properties within the Municipal Corporation through the Taxation and Tax Collection Department. Accordingly, entries are made in the tax assessment book as per the provisions of the Maharashtra State Municipal Corporation Act. Properties developed for sale under Gharkul Schemes by builders, Pune Housing and Area Development Corporation, and the State Government are subject to these regulations. If such properties are not sold, the names of the concerned builder, developer organisation, and owner are recorded in the tax assessment book. After the first sale of these properties, no transfer fee will be levied when recording the transfer in the charge book in favour of the first purchasers.

Various Topics Approved in the Meeting

In the meeting, Singh also approved the procurement of modern materials necessary for the functioning of essential services within the Municipal Fire Department. Additionally, changes in recruitment percentages and qualifications for the Health Inspector post were approved, along with the appointment of an architect for the construction of an ITI building on land acquired at Chinchwad.