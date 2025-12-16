Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Clears Rs 250 Crore Worth Of Projects Hours Before Model Code Of Conduct Comes Into Force

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) announced the dates for elections of 28 civic bodies in the state on Monday evening, which also included the full schedule of Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) elections. The SEC announced the Model Code of Conduct for the PCMC elections as well. However, just before that, the standing committee meeting took place in the PCMC Building, where acting Commissioner and Administrator Shravan Hardikar announced developmental projects worth Rs 250 Crore.

The State Election Commission enforced the Model Code of Conduct at 4:00 PM on Monday. Prior to this, PCMC Chief Shravan Hardikar conducted an online Standing Committee meeting at 10:00 AM, where over 150 proposals worth Rs 250 crore were cleared. These approvals include providing security guards, the construction of a building for the ‘H’ Ward Office, and various proposals for the redistribution of funds.

Key Approved Projects:

- Security Services: A Rs 154 crore proposal to appoint 1,552 security guards for three years to protect municipal properties.

- Infrastructure: Rs 43 crore for the construction of the ‘H’ Zonal Office building.

- Drainage: Rs 20 crore for laying drainage pipelines in various areas.

- Healthcare: Rs 11 crore for various works at the new building of Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial (YCM) Hospital, along with the maintenance of health cards.

- General Maintenance: Approvals were also granted for election-related works, road repairs, playgrounds, building construction, and the maintenance of municipal schools and clinics.

Sources said that due to the ‘looming threat’ of the Model Code of Conduct, the PCMC Building Headquarters saw heavy crowds of contractors and citizens throughout the day in the offices of the Additional Commissioner, City Secretary, City Engineer, and other officials.

Social activist Maruti Bhapkar has raised objections to the decisions made by the Standing Committee just before the Code of Conduct came into effect. He alleged that certain decisions and work orders were issued without following proper legal procedures.

“This is a very serious matter, and the Administrator should not succumb to pressure. Therefore, all decisions taken by the Standing Committee should be cancelled, and no work commencement orders should be issued,” Bhapkar demanded.