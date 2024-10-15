Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Becomes First Urban Local Body To Establish Dedicated Sustainability Cell

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | Sourced

In a pioneering move that makes it the first and only urban local body to establish a dedicated Sustainability Cell, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is set to lead the city towards an inclusive, eco-friendly future. This initiative, aligned with both national and international sustainability goals, marks a new chapter for PCMC in urban governance, prioritising social, economic, and environmental resilience to create a future-ready city.

PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh, emphasising the significance of this development, said, “The establishment of the Sustainability Cell signals PCMC’s commitment to a holistic model of sustainable growth. By focusing on data-driven monitoring and comprehensive project assessments, the cell will ensure that every project delivers long-lasting benefits for both the community and the environment. It will act as a bridge between departments, streamline sustainable processes, and transform innovative ideas into tangible solutions for a better Pimpri-Chinchwad.”

The Sustainability Cell is designed to guide PCMC’s long-term sustainable development goals by concentrating on six thematic areas, which are critical to urban resilience and livability. Each area is strategically aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and will collaborate with other PCMC departments to set project goals, establish monitoring frameworks, and ensure accountability for sustainable progress.

Role in driving a sustainable future

The Sustainability Cell will serve as a platform for evaluating and enhancing projects based on sustainability criteria, identifying areas for improvement, and promoting interdepartmental collaboration. Its mandate includes regular tracking of sustainability metrics, capacity-building programmes for PCMC staff, and fostering partnerships with technical experts, research organizations, and funding sources.

Key goals

1. Enhanced public health and quality of life

2. Climate-resilient infrastructure

3. Inclusive economic growth

4. Citizen engagement and awareness

Thematic areas and focus of the PCMC Sustainability Cell:

- Environment Conservation: Air and water quality management, biodiversity preservation, waste recycling.

- Sustainable Transport and Mobility: Electrification of public transport, development of cycling and walking paths.

- Sustainable Urban Landscape: Green buildings, public green spaces, eco-friendly infrastructure.

- Disaster Resilience: Risk assessment, emergency preparedness, resilient infrastructure.

- Social Development and Inclusion: Gender equity, skill development, community engagement.

- Sustainable Finance and Innovation: Climate budgeting, green bonds, partnerships for sustainable funding.