 BJP Leader Kunal Tilak Urges Pune Metro To Extend Service Timings For Diwali Shoppers In Tulshi Baug, Laxmi Road
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 12:32 PM IST
BJP Leader Kunal Tilak Urges Pune Metro To Extend Service Timings For Diwali Shoppers In Tulshi Baug, Laxmi Road | Instagram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Maharashtra vice-president, Kunal Tilak, has urged Pune Metro to extend its timings until 11pm for Diwali shoppers. Currently, the metro operates from 6am to 10pm.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tilak, who is aspiring to contest the upcoming elections from the Kasba Peth Assembly seat, wrote, "Is it possible to extend the timing of Pune Metro Purple Line till 11pm until Diwali? It would be very convenient for people coming into the city to shop near Mandai, Tulshibaug & Laxmi Road."

Last month, The Free Press Journal raised the question of extending the service timings with Pune Metro. However, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations) of Pune Metro, said the extension is not likely to happen soon. “It’s difficult at this moment to extend the timings. We have to do preventive maintenance of trains and other infrastructure at night," he said.

