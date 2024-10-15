BJP Leader Kunal Tilak Urges Pune Metro To Extend Service Timings For Diwali Shoppers In Tulshi Baug, Laxmi Road | Instagram

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson and Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Maharashtra vice-president, Kunal Tilak, has urged Pune Metro to extend its timings until 11pm for Diwali shoppers. Currently, the metro operates from 6am to 10pm.

Is it possible to extend the timing of Pune Metro Purple Line till 11pm until Diwali ? It would be very convenient for people coming in the city to shop near Mandai, Tulshibaug & Laxmi Road.@mohol_murlidhar @metrorailpune @PMCPune — Kunal Tilak (@kunalstilak) October 14, 2024

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Tilak, who is aspiring to contest the upcoming elections from the Kasba Peth Assembly seat, wrote, "Is it possible to extend the timing of Pune Metro Purple Line till 11pm until Diwali? It would be very convenient for people coming into the city to shop near Mandai, Tulshibaug & Laxmi Road."

Several X users agreed with Tilak and echoed the demand. "Not only during Diwali, but it would be really beneficial if the metro runs from 6am to 12pm every day," commented one user. Another user suggested, "Reduce the frequency if you must after the regular operating hours, but it would be helpful if @metrorailpune has at least one train every hour throughout the night. It will help a lot of people who need to travel to Pune Railway Station for late-night or early-morning trains." A third user added, "This would be of immense help! Extend the timings of both Aqua and Purple lines from 5:30am to 11pm."

Extend the timings of both Aqua and Purple Lines from 5:30 AM to 11 PM — Anish (@thatbullettrain) October 14, 2024

But they don't care. — Vansal (@taripohe) October 14, 2024

11 pm should be normal... Else its useless for people.going out to dinner and wanting to travel by metro. Reduce frequency after 9 but its required. — Pushkar Gokhale (@IamPushkarG) October 14, 2024

Not only during Diwali, but also on a regular basis, it should be till 11 pm — Sumit Mundada (@SumitnMundada) October 15, 2024

Not only during Diwali, but it will be really beneficial if the metro runs from 6 am to 12pm everyday. — Rohit Bapat (हृद्रोग) 🇮🇳 (@rhtbapat) October 14, 2024

It will help a lot of people who need to travel to Pune Rly Stn for late night or early morning trains. — Mango Man (@offtheradar_p) October 14, 2024

Last month, The Free Press Journal raised the question of extending the service timings with Pune Metro. However, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations) of Pune Metro, said the extension is not likely to happen soon. “It’s difficult at this moment to extend the timings. We have to do preventive maintenance of trains and other infrastructure at night," he said.