Pimpri Chinchwad: PCMC Adds 7 EVs To Its Fleet | PCMC

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in a major step towards reducing pollution in the city by implementing various initiatives, including the introduction of electric vehicles (EVs). As part of the plan to curb vehicular pollution, PCMC has leased 79 EVs, with 22 already in operation. In a significant development, seven Tata Nexon electric vehicles were added to the municipal corporation's fleet on Friday, following an inauguration ceremony held at the main building in Pimpri, attended by Commissioner Shekhar Singh and several other officials.

The lease agreements for the EVs, on behalf of the Municipal Corporation, span a period of five years, with provisions for adjusting the number of vehicles based on future requirements. The current addition includes 25 Tata Nexon EVs and 54 Tata Tigor EVs. PCMC's policy aims to gradually replace petrol and diesel vehicles with electric ones, with a total of 95 vehicles sanctioned for officers and officials.

The Tata Nexon EVs introduced today are equipped with modern systems and come with GPS trackers. These vehicles can cover a distance of 312 kilometres on a single charge, consuming 30 units of electricity. Similarly, the Tata Tigor EVs can travel up to 170 kilometres on a single charge, utilizing 26 units of electricity. "The introduction of EVs not only contributes to reducing pollution but also results in cost savings for the Municipal Corporations. The maintenance and repair expenses for EVs are considerably lower compared to traditional petrol and diesel vehicles," said Babasaheb Galbale, Associate City Engineer.