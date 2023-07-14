Pune News: Residents of Kalyani Nagar Demand Action Against Prominent Restaurant's Violations, Case Registered

Pune: The residents of Kalyani Nagar are facing an ongoing issue caused by one of the prominent Restaurants, located on Rd Number 11, Jogger's Park, Nandanvan. The restaurant's continuous disregard for local regulations and its negative impact on the community has raised serious concerns among the residents.

One resident pointed out that the prominent problem stems from the restaurant's constant disturbance due to excessively loud music throughout the day. The residents living in close proximity to the restaurant have been enduring relentless noise pollution, significantly impacting their quality of life.

Another resident highlighted that the loud music not only disrupts the peaceful environment but also violates the law, which prohibits noise disturbances during the daytime. This disturbance affects senior citizens, children, and working individuals. Article 21 of the constitution grants every individual the right to live in peace, and playing loud music during the day is considered a violation. A related article illustrates strict action against playing loud music during the daytime.

Furthermore, the absence of adequate parking space at one of the prominent Restaurant poses a significant issue. As a result, customers haphazardly park their vehicles on the road, causing traffic congestion and inconvenience for motorists and pedestrians alike. This blatant disregard for parking regulations has worsened congestion in the area and jeopardized the safety of residents and road users.

In addition, instances of unruly behavior from intoxicated customers associated with one of the prominent Restaurant have come to the attention of the residents. This nuisance is not confined to nighttime but also occurs during the day, which is particularly distressing. The rowdy behavior of these customers not only poses a threat to public safety but also creates a hostile environment for local residents. Moreover, the staff of one of the prominent engages in loud conversations after working hours, disturbing the peace of the residents, even as late as 1:30 AM.

Police Complaint Filed Against The Restaurant Owner

Resident Expressing their frustration, a Kalyani Nagar resident stated that they have submitted a complaint against the restaurant to Police Commissioner Retesh Kumarr. The resident believes that the Yerwada police have failed in establishing a peaceful environment in Kalyani Nagar, considering the multiple noise-related complaints that have persisted for years.

Another resident said, "Acknowledging the efforts of DCP Traffic Vijay Magar in addressing the restaurant's violations, another resident expressed disappointment that the situation has not improved despite the intervention. The residents now call upon the concerned authorities and local law enforcement agencies to swiftly address these issues, ensuring that the restaurant adheres to regulations and respects the well-being of the community.

The residents of Kalyani Nagar firmly believe that resolving these ongoing issues is crucial for restoring peace and tranquillity to their neighbourhood, creating a safe and harmonious environment for all.

