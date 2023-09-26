Pimpri-Chinchwad: MSRTC Bus Carrying 20 Passengers Collides With Divider |

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, carrying 20 passengers, collided with a divider on the Old Pune-Mumbai Highway beneath the St. Mother Teresa flyover in Chinchwad on Tuesday at approximately 2pm.

According to reports, the bus was travelling from Borivali to Pune, and the accident occurred as the driver attempted to avoid a collision with an auto-rickshaw that was trying to pass through the narrow space beneath the flyover. In an effort to prevent any accident and protect the rickshaw from harm, the bus driver swerved toward the divider, resulting in a collision.

Fortunately, none of the passengers sustained injuries. Nevertheless, the accident led to a temporary traffic jam at the location, which was subsequently resolved after the Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrived at the scene.

