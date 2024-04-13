Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Murders Office Colleague By Smashing Brick On His Head In Hinjawadi Over Relative's Sexual Assault | Representative Image

A man has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police for the murder of his office colleague over the alleged sexual assault of his distant relative in Hinjawadi.

The accused has been identified as Lokendra Kishor Singh (28) from Wakad, while the deceased has been identified as Niketan Kunal.

According to the police, Singh, his distant relative, and Kunal worked as sales representatives at a real estate company. Singh’s relative alleged that on April 3, Kunal brought her to his flat after a party and sexually assaulted her while they were both apparently intoxicated. She informed her brother, who is Singh's relative, about the incident the next day.

On April 5, Singh and his relative sister went to Kunal's flat to confront him about the incident. Upon opening the door, Kunal allegedly struck Singh's head with a brick, resulting in fatal injuries. Singh later succumbed to his wounds, according to police officials.

Further investigations are ongoing.