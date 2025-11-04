Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Arrested By Chikhali Police For Blackmailing & Extorting Former Lover Over Relationship Rejection | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested a man on Monday for allegedly extorting and blackmailing his former lover as she was refusing to come back into a romantic relationship with him. The incident has been happening since Thursday, and a case was registered regarding this at Chikhali Police Station on Monday.

A 40-year-old woman has complained to the Chikhali Police Station. Police have arrested Bimal, aka Nishant Motilal Pandey (25, Kalewadi), regarding this incident. He has been booked under the BNS section 308 (extortion).

Police sources told The Free Press Journal the complainant, who is married, had an extramarital affair with the accused. The complainant runs a small restaurant in the Chikhali area, while the accused is a labourer. They both met in 2023 and had an affair for a few months, but then the complainant broke it off. The accused demanded that the complainant get back into the relationship again and again.

Police further said that as the accused kept demanding, the complainant kept refusing, as she is married and has a son. Unable to take it any further, the accused threatened the complainant on Thursday that she either get back into a relationship with him or he will share all their conversations on text and call on social media. The complainant in her complaint said, “The accused threatened to expose me and also kill my child. I said, “I can't get back into a relationship with him.”

After a ‘compromise’, the accused demanded Rs 1.95 lakh to stay quiet, and the complainant paid him that money, but still he continued his mental torture.

Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Salunkhe, in charge of the Chikhali Police Station, told The FPJ, “The woman complained to Chikhali Police, and the police acted swiftly, arresting the accused. A case has been registered, and we are trying to secure his police custody. Further investigation is ongoing.”

Demand for ₹35,000 Monthly Extortion for Running Ambulances

In a separate incident, five men allegedly demanded ₹35,000 per month from a local transporter to allow his ambulances to operate in the area. When the demand was refused, the accused attacked the victim with a koyta, vandalised his car, and created panic by brandishing the weapon in public on Monday night near the Kharabwadi Gram Panchayat office.

The Mahalunge MIDC Police arrested three accused: Vishnu, alias Bala Namdev Kurhade (30); Kishor, alias Sainath Namdev Kurhade (28); and Omkar Gautam Toke (22), while two others, Hrishikesh Suryakant Sul and Matya, are absconding. Complainant Abhishek Sunil Pansare (22) said his friend Ashish was injured in the attack. The police have seized the accused’s two-wheeler, and further investigation is underway.