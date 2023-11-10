Pimpri-Chinchwad: Legal Notice Served To PCMC Commissioner Over Proposed Punawale Garbage Depot

Representative Image | Pexels

The Pimpri Chinchwad Cooperative Housing Societies Federation (PCHSF) issued a legal notice to Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh regarding the proposed solid waste management project in Punawale. The notice came as the civic body initiated actions to acquire land in Punawale for the garbage depot.

Residents in Punawale and neighbouring areas like Tathawade, Marunji, Jambe, Hinjewadi, and Wakad have vehemently expressed their concerns about the proposed garbage depot. They recently organised a bike rally in protest, chanting slogans like, "Radd kara radd kara, kachra depot radd kara."

In the legal notice to Singh, the PCHSF pointed out that the project was initially proposed in 2008 when the area was less developed. Since then, the region has seen a surge in housing projects, educational institutions, and hospitals. With over one lakh residents and its proximity to the Hinjewadi IT Park, Punawale has evolved into an attractive residential location. However, the proposed project, situated near multiple buildings and housing societies, poses significant health risks to citizens. Furthermore, the project's proximity to the forest raises concerns about environmental damage.

Given the current circumstances, the PCHSF has urged the PCMC to identify an alternative site, farther from the residential areas, and reconsider the plans for the Punawale project.

