Aurangabad: CSMC Plans to Install 3 Lakh Smart Meters for Improved Water Management | Representative Photo

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is implementing an ambitious water supply scheme worth ₹2,740 crore. The project is expected to be completed by December, ensuring ample water for the city. Under this scheme, each household will receive a separate water tap, and approximately 3 lakh smart meters will be installed on these taps across the city. Consequently, residents will pay water taxes based on their consumption. Currently, Jeevan Pradhikaran is preparing the draft tender for the smart meter installations, according to sources.

Following the implementation of the new water supply scheme, residents will enjoy 24X7 water supply. About 63% of the scheme's work has been completed, with the remaining expected to finish by December. Presently, work is ongoing to install water pumps at Jayakwadi and lay a 1800 mm diameter pipeline. Water purification centers are also being established at Nakshatrawadi.

Sperate water connection for each household

Under this initiative, each household will receive a separate water connection. It is anticipated that around 3 lakh smart meters will be installed for legal connections in the city. Officials indicated that tenders for the smart meter installations will be issued soon.

Currently, residents receive water supply every seven to eight days in different parts of the city. Moreover, some residents are obtaining illegal water connections from municipal corporation pipelines. After the scheme's implementation, these illegal connections will be removed, ensuring that only legal connections receive water supply. Accurate monitoring of water supply will be facilitated by installing water meters on the main pipeline and at individual houses.