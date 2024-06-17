 Aurangabad: CSMC Plans to Install 3 Lakh Smart Meters for Improved Water Management
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAurangabad: CSMC Plans to Install 3 Lakh Smart Meters for Improved Water Management

Aurangabad: CSMC Plans to Install 3 Lakh Smart Meters for Improved Water Management

Consequently, residents will pay water taxes based on their consumption. Currently, Jeevan Pradhikaran is preparing the draft tender for the smart meter installations, according to sources.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 02:37 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: CSMC Plans to Install 3 Lakh Smart Meters for Improved Water Management | Representative Photo

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is implementing an ambitious water supply scheme worth ₹2,740 crore. The project is expected to be completed by December, ensuring ample water for the city. Under this scheme, each household will receive a separate water tap, and approximately 3 lakh smart meters will be installed on these taps across the city. Consequently, residents will pay water taxes based on their consumption. Currently, Jeevan Pradhikaran is preparing the draft tender for the smart meter installations, according to sources.

Following the implementation of the new water supply scheme, residents will enjoy 24X7 water supply. About 63% of the scheme's work has been completed, with the remaining expected to finish by December. Presently, work is ongoing to install water pumps at Jayakwadi and lay a 1800 mm diameter pipeline. Water purification centers are also being established at Nakshatrawadi.

Read Also
FSSAI Suspends Pune-Based Ice Cream Manufacturer's License After Human Finger Found In Cone
article-image

Sperate water connection for each household

Under this initiative, each household will receive a separate water connection. It is anticipated that around 3 lakh smart meters will be installed for legal connections in the city. Officials indicated that tenders for the smart meter installations will be issued soon.

Currently, residents receive water supply every seven to eight days in different parts of the city. Moreover, some residents are obtaining illegal water connections from municipal corporation pipelines. After the scheme's implementation, these illegal connections will be removed, ensuring that only legal connections receive water supply. Accurate monitoring of water supply will be facilitated by installing water meters on the main pipeline and at individual houses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Briefs: Siddharth Shirole Gifts Plaque With Names Of Pune MPs To Murlidhar Mohol; PCMC Promotes...

Pune Briefs: Siddharth Shirole Gifts Plaque With Names Of Pune MPs To Murlidhar Mohol; PCMC Promotes...

Aurangabad: CSMC Plans to Install 3 Lakh Smart Meters for Improved Water Management

Aurangabad: CSMC Plans to Install 3 Lakh Smart Meters for Improved Water Management

Pune Viral Video: 17-Year-Old Rams Woman With Speeding Car Over Past Feud Near Alandi

Pune Viral Video: 17-Year-Old Rams Woman With Speeding Car Over Past Feud Near Alandi

PHOTOS: Mahabaleshwar Gears Up To Welcome Monsoon Tourists

PHOTOS: Mahabaleshwar Gears Up To Welcome Monsoon Tourists

Aurangabad: Over 50 Candidates Miss UPSC Exam Due to Wrong Google Location

Aurangabad: Over 50 Candidates Miss UPSC Exam Due to Wrong Google Location