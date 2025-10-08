Pimpri-Chinchwad: Lawyers & Social Activists Condemn Attack Attempt On Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The incident where a lawyer attempted to attack Supreme Court Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai is being condemned at all levels. The lawyer community and social activists in Pimpri-Chinchwad also expressed their strong opposition to the act with a protest on Wednesday afternoon.

The attack incident occurred in the Supreme Court on Monday while the court proceedings were underway. A lawyer attempted to throw a shoe towards Chief Justice Gavai. Even after the incident, the Chief Justice maintained his composure and continued with his judicial work. Reactions to this incident have come from across the country.

The lawyer community and social activists in Pimpri-Chinchwad condemned the attack attempt. They called this an assault on constitutional values. The lawyers and social workers in the city condemned this action and took a pledge to protect the Constitution and the Judiciary during their protest.

Present on the occasion were Adv. Milind Kamble, Adv. Sunil Mane, Adv. Dhammaraj Salve, Adv. Sahadev Walke, former Corporator Ramchandra Mane, Working President Devendra Tayade, Rajan Nair, Prakash Buktar, Rajendra Salve, Congress leader Narendra Bansode, Vinod Sarvade, Shivshankar Ubale, Manoj Gajbhar, Ajay Sherkhane, Maruti Jakate, and others.

Condemnation Across the Nation

National leaders and legal bodies strongly condemned the incident in which a lawyer hurled a shoe at Chief Justice B.R. Gavai inside the Supreme Court. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it “utterly condemnable” and praised the Chief Justice’s composure. Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul Gandhi said the act was an assault on the Constitution. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge termed it a shameful attack on judicial dignity.

Some parties, including CPI and CPI(M), linked it to rising caste and communal hostility. Chief Ministers M.K. Stalin, Siddaramaiah, and Pinarayi Vijayan denounced the incident too. The Supreme Court Bar Association also demanded strict disciplinary action.