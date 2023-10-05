Pimpri-Chinchwad: Kalewadi's Khushi Mulla To Lead Maharashtra Women's Under-19 Cricket Squad |

In a moment of immense joy and pride for the residents of Pimpri-Chinchwad, Khushi Mulla, a native of Kalewadi, has been appointed as the captain of the Maharashtra Women’s Under-19 cricket team.

Khushi's cricket journey was nurtured at the Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy in Thergaon, where she honed her skills. Her dedication to the sport led her to represent Maharashtra in the Under-16, Under-19, and Under-23 teams. Additionally, she had the privilege of receiving guidance and training from former Indian Cricket Captain Dilip Vengaskar during her time at the academy.

Reflecting on her cricketing passion, Khushi Mulla shared, "I have been passionate about cricket since my childhood. My elder brother's involvement in national-level cricket further fueled my interest and love for the game. The academy's excellent cricket infrastructure, along with the guidance of my coach Shadab Shaikh and other mentors, played a pivotal role in boosting my confidence. I am extremely delighted to have been chosen as the captain, and I am committed to upholding the reputation of Pimpri-Chinchwad city."

Khushi Mulla's remarkable achievement was celebrated at the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), where she was felicitated for her selection as the captain of the Maharashtra Women’s Under-19 cricket team.

