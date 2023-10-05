Pimpri-Chinchwad: International Wrestling Complex And Training Centre Inaugurated In Bhosari |

An international wrestling complex and training centre have been inaugurated in Pimpri Chinchwad's Bhosari area, announced MLA Mahesh Landge on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader stated, "A state-of-the-art international wrestling complex and training center at Bhosari is open for wrestlers. I am confident that Olympic players will be created from this complex."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

On Thursday, Landge initiated a pothole-free city campaign, addressing the issue of potholes that have emerged due to rain in various areas of the Bhosari assembly constituency.

He stated, "The administration and people's representatives have coordinated and started a campaign to fill potholes in 24 hours."

Landge urged all citizens to promptly capture photos of potholes in their locality and share them via WhatsApp with the location details on the helpline 9379909090.