Pimpri-Chinchwad: Free Health Camps At All PCMC Hospitals & Dispensaries Extended Till October 2

Pimpri: The nationwide campaign “Healthy Women, Empowered Families” is being actively implemented across Pimpri-Chinchwad from September 17 to October 2. Organised in all Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) hospitals and dispensaries, the campaign has already benefited more than 50,000 women and children through a wide range of health check-ups and treatment services.

The health camps under this initiative are providing services such as screening for hypertension, diabetes, cancer, tuberculosis, and anaemia; check-ups for pregnant women; haemoglobin testing; nutrition counselling; and immunisation. Special sessions on menstrual hygiene and nutrition have also been organised for adolescent girls. In addition, services such as enrolment under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and Ayushman Vay Vandana card distribution are being offered. Citizens are also being encouraged to register as Nikshay Mitra volunteers and to support TB patients through nutritional aid. Where required, patients are guided for further investigations like blood and urine tests, sonography and X-rays.

The campaign is being implemented under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh, Additional Commissioner Vijaykumar Khorate and Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Laxman Gophane, with support from Additional Medical Officer Dr Abhaychandra Dadewar, Assistant Medical Officer Dr Anjali Dhone, and all hospital heads. The medical department has appealed to women and adolescent girls to make full use of the free health camps being held daily till October 2 at all PCMC hospitals and dispensaries.

“Good health of women ensures the well-being of the entire family. Through this campaign, our priority is to provide necessary health check-ups and guidance to women. We urge more women to come forward and benefit from these medical camps," said Shekhar Singh, Commissioner and Administrator, PCMC.

“The ongoing camps under the ‘Healthy Women, Empowered Families’ campaign are enabling women to undergo timely medical check-ups while also receiving valuable information on nutrition and health. Various diagnostic, counselling and treatment services have been made available under one roof," added Vijaykumar Khorate, Additional Commissioner, PCMC.

“Special focus is being given to adolescent girls, pregnant women and young children at these free health camps. All PCMC hospitals and dispensaries will continue hosting these camps till October 2, with dedicated arrangements to ensure effective implementation," said Dr Laxman Gophane, Chief Medical Officer of Health, PCMC.