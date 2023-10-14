 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Tailor Arrested For Secretly Recording Female Customer In Trial Room In Chikhali
The incident came to light when a 19-year-old girl found the phone secretly recording her while she was changing her clothes

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 14, 2023, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: Tailor Arrested For Secretly Recording Female Customer In Trial Room In Chikhali | Representative Image

In a shocking incident in Pimpri-Chinchwad, a tailor has been arrested for voyeurism following the discovery of a hidden mobile phone in the trial room of his shop in the Chikhali area. The incident came to light when a 19-year-old girl found the phone secretly recording her while she was changing her clothes.

The accused, identified as 22-year-old Abhishekh Patil, was promptly apprehended by the Chikhali police after the girl lodged a complaint. According to the victim's statement, she had visited the shop and entered the trial room to try on a blouse. It was there that she noticed a mobile phone placed at an elevated angle within the room, with the recording function turned on.

Recognising the severe invasion of privacy, the girl immediately reported the incident to the authorities. The police acted swiftly, registering an FIR under IPC section 354 and launching an investigation into the matter. Furthermore, the mobile device used by the accused for secretly recording customers has been seized as evidence.

article-image

