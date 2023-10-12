 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Man Threatens Assault, Vandalises Ambulance Over Rejected Proposal
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 05:27 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Man Threatens Assault, Vandalises Ambulance Over Rejected Proposal | Representative Image

A 27-year-old man, Krishna Hanumant Pujari, has been arrested by the Pimpri Chinchwad Police in Pune for allegedly vandalising the vehicle of a girl's father after she declined his proposal.

The victim reported that Pujari had proposed to her in the past, and after she rejected him, he damaged the ambulance owned by her father at approximately 3am on Tuesday. He also threatened to harm her father if she did not accept his proposal.

The victim further stated that Pujari had followed her in the Morwadi area on previous occasions while she was on her way to work. He had even attempted to forcibly make her sit on his motorcycle.

The police have filed a case against Pujari under sections 354 (d), 506, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further investigation is underway.

