Pune: Did Drug Smuggler Lalit Patil Go To Nepal? Here's What We Know So Far

The Pune Police have raised suspicion that drug case accused Lalit Patil may have crossed into Nepal. To track him down, a special police team has been formed, with ten crime branch units joining the effort.

Earlier, Patil's brother Bhushan and associate Abhishek Balakawade were arrested near the Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh, intensifying suspicions that Patil had made his way into Nepal. An ongoing investigation has revealed that Patil had connections with several drug traffickers in the country, suggesting he was planning to dispose of drugs upon his hospital discharge.

Patil was known for smuggling mephedrone to international destinations, including Dubai, Thailand, and Malaysia. Mumbai Police conducted a raid on Bhushan Patil's factory in the Shinde village of the Nashik area, seizing mephedrone valued at Rs 300 crore.

Following the successful operation, Bhushan evaded capture and was went to Uttar Pradesh. The Pune Police dispatched a special team to the Gorakhpur area after receiving intelligence about Bhushan's proximity to the Nepal border during technical investigations. Bhushan and Abhishek were apprehended at a lodge, further raising suspicions that Lalit Patil might have crossed into Nepal from Uttar Pradesh.

