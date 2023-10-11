Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Man Dies After Being Hit With Iron Pipe In Drunken Altercation

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Man Dies After Being Hit With Iron Pipe In Drunken Altercation | Representational Image

In a tragic incident in the Lal Topi Nagar area of Pimpri, a 50-year-old man lost his life due to a brutal assault with an iron pipe on Monday.

The victim, Mukhtar Badshah Sheikh, a resident of Pimpri, succumbed to injuries resulting from a minor dispute that escalated due to alcohol consumption.

The Pimpri police promptly responded to the incident, leading to the arrest of the accused, identified as 21-year-old Keshav Pawar, also from Pimpri.

According to preliminary investigations and witness statements, the fatal altercation originated from an argument that intensified after both Sheikh and Pawar consumed alcohol.

The heated exchange between the two men escalated to physical violence. Pawar reportedly struck Sheikh on the head with an iron pipe while the victim was seated in a nearby shed. The blow was followed by a second assault using a stone, resulting in Sheikh's tragic death on the spot.

Pimpri police are actively investigating the case.