 Pune Horror: Newborn Found Partially Buried In Wagholi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Horror: Newborn Found Partially Buried In Wagholi

Pune Horror: Newborn Found Partially Buried In Wagholi

The infant passed away before receiving any medical treatment

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Pune Horror: Newborn Found Partially Buried In Wagholi | Photo: Representative Image

In a shocking incident in the Wagholi area on Nagar Road, a distressing case has emerged where a newborn baby was found partially buried in the ground. Sadly, the infant passed away before receiving any medical treatment.

The Lonikand police station has registered a case against unknown individuals in connection with this tragic discovery.

The police are currently conducting an investigation to determine whether the child's birth was the result of an illegitimate relationship.

Local residents played a crucial role by promptly informing the police about the distressing discovery.

Police Sub-Inspector Priyanka Pawar is leading the investigation into this case.

Read Also
Pune: If Raj Thackeray Commands, I'll Contest Lok Sabha Election From Varanasi Too, Says Vasant More
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: BBA Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Ambegaon Pathar

Pune: BBA Student Found Dead In Hostel Room In Ambegaon Pathar

PHOTOS: PCMC Glitters On Foundation Day; Employees Enjoy Fun Games

PHOTOS: PCMC Glitters On Foundation Day; Employees Enjoy Fun Games

Good News For Punekars! PMPML To Run Special Buses To MCA Stadium for World Cup Matches; Check...

Good News For Punekars! PMPML To Run Special Buses To MCA Stadium for World Cup Matches; Check...

Pune: PMC Appoints Coordination Officers For 23 Newly Merged Villages

Pune: PMC Appoints Coordination Officers For 23 Newly Merged Villages

Pune: Good News! PMPML Offers Bus Rentals For Private Groups With 25% Weekend Discount; See Rates...

Pune: Good News! PMPML Offers Bus Rentals For Private Groups With 25% Weekend Discount; See Rates...