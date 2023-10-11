Pune Horror: Newborn Found Partially Buried In Wagholi | Photo: Representative Image

In a shocking incident in the Wagholi area on Nagar Road, a distressing case has emerged where a newborn baby was found partially buried in the ground. Sadly, the infant passed away before receiving any medical treatment.

The Lonikand police station has registered a case against unknown individuals in connection with this tragic discovery.

The police are currently conducting an investigation to determine whether the child's birth was the result of an illegitimate relationship.

Local residents played a crucial role by promptly informing the police about the distressing discovery.

Police Sub-Inspector Priyanka Pawar is leading the investigation into this case.

