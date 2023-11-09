Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Man Arrested In Bhosari With 4kg Ganja, Probe On | Representational Image

A 38-year-old man was apprehended in Bhosari on Wednesday around 7:30pm for possessing 4kg ganja. He has been identified as Bapu Prabhu Madane.

As per the information received, the MIDC Bhosari police arrested Madane in connection with the illegal sale of ganja after receiving information about his activities in Balaji Nagar. The police set a trap in the area, leading to his arrest, and seized 3.972 kg of ganja valued at ₹3.97 lakh.

The MIDC Bhosari police are currently conducting an investigation into the matter.