 Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Doctor Falls Victim To ₹89 Lakh Fraud By Patient
The accused had lured the doctor into investing in his construction project by promising her a flat worth double the amount she invested

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 01:05 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Doctor Falls Victim To ₹89 Lakh Fraud By Patient | Photo: Representative Image

In a distressing incident in Sambhajinagar, Chinchwad, a female doctor fell prey to an ₹89.58 lakh fraud orchestrated by a patient who had sought medical treatment at her hospital. The doctor promptly reported the incident to the Nigdi police station on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Rajesh Jain (47) from Mumbai, lured the doctor into investing in his construction project by promising her a flat worth double the amount she invested.

To build trust, the accused sent a confirmation email to the doctor, indicating that she had been allocated a flat on the twelfth floor of the building. However, once he had secured ₹89.58 lakh from the doctor, he left the construction project unfinished. Despite the doctor's pleas for either the promised flat or a return on her investment, Jain responded with threats.

Shockingly, he even warned the doctor that he would file false charges against her, potentially leading to her imprisonment in Yerawada Jail.

The Nigdi police have launched an investigation into the case.

